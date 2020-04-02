Costa Blanca Health Area is Launching Home Delivery Prescription Service





THE Vega Baja Hospital Pharmacy service is now delivering prescription medicines to the homes of patients with serious ongoing conditions.

The Orihuela Health Department says that the Outpatient Pharmaceutical Care Unit (UFPE) is phoning people whose prescriptions are coming up for renewal.

In normal times, they would have either had to go to their local health centre or even to the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela.

The calls that are being made explain the way that the new home service will work, and to arrange a time for the medication to be delivered.

The aim is to reduce the possibility of the coronavirus being spread at health facilities in the Orihuela area.



