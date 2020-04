A female duck and her children took advantage of Orihuela s quieter roads during the State of Alarm to go for a waddle around parts of the area.

The ducks left their usual home of the River Segura, and even went into a store during their sojourn.

The family went through Duque de Tamames and up Avenida Marques de Molins before deciding to say hello to a few surprised shoppers.

The local police were called and officers returned the ducks to the river at spot close to the Ociopia shopping centre.