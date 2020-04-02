Coronavirus Success Stories in Spain from Malaga’s Intensive Care Unit





Carmen, Juan, and Adrian are only a few of the coronavirus patients in Malaga who have successfully left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after almost two weeks and are now hospitalised in the normal areas. They have left the intensive care units amongst applauses from the professionals. Each patient is a victory for the medical staff and a reminder to keep up the morale.

THE most extraordinary case is Adrian’s. The virus tends to affect the older generation; however, Adrian is only 23. This young man arrived at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella on March 18, the next day he was intubated, and he spent 10 days in the ICU. He left this Sunday and his mother, Isabel Toro, admitted that “She was very scared” for her son.

Adrian is still without voice because of the inflammation caused by the ventilator and because he is not fully recovered but he has, however, been moved up to the normal patient floor. Due to the heavy quarantine measures issued in the ICU, Isabel did not see her son for 10 days. She recalls that she cried heavily and emotionally when medical professionals video-called her to show her that her son no longer needed a ventilator to breathe.

The mother says that her son had lung deterioration, kidney involvement and fever, so it was practically one piece of bad news after another. The video call she received was a beacon of optimism. He was finally able to take a breath and so was she.