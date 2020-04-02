Coronavirus lockdown causes major job losses in Spain’s Balearic Islands





THE State of Alarm lockdown has caused major job losses in Spain’s Balearic Islands.

March ended with 5,204 more people without work than in February, according to figures from the Employment Ministry.

This represented a 9.04 per cent increase and puts the regional jobless total at 62,729.

When compared to the same month last year, there are 8,008 more unemployed on the islands, or a rise of 14.6 per cent.

The service sector accounts for the lion’s share of the Balearics’ jobless, at 50,731. There are a further 6,133 unemployed in the construction sector, 2,642 in industry and 693 in agriculture.





Foreign citizens make up 15,268 of the people without a job, a massive 25.9 per cent more than in March 2019. In relation to February the increase is 13 per cent, or 1,760 more unemployed.



