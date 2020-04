THE number of coronavirus infections in the Balearics has risen by 73 in the last 24 hours and six more people have died from Covid-19.

The current total for people testing positive in the archipelago is 1,204. In all 57 have lost their lives.

As of today Thursday there are 105 people in intensive care units in different island hospitals.

The positive news of the day is that another 69 people have made a full recovery from the virus, bringing the total to 239.