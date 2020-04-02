China finally bans eating dogs, cats and exotic meat amid Covid-19 crisis





China has banned all trade and consumption of wild animals after it was deemed the cause of the coronavirus pandemic with Officials stating that the law is the ‘universal civilisation requirement for a modern society.’

THE pioneering law was passed on March 31 and it will take effect on May 1 with one charity association branding the move a ‘historic decision’ which marked ‘a watershed moment’ in China’s animal rights record.

The ban includes the consumption of pet dog and cat meat as well as exotic animals like snake, frog and turtle meat.

The annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival is one of the most controversial food festivals in China and sees thousands of dogs cruelly killed, skinned and cooked with blow-torches before being eaten by the locals.

The news comes after China banned all trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the country’s deadly virus epidemic.







