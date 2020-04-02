China finally bans eating dogs, cats and exotic meat amid Covid-19 crisis

china coronavirus meat ban
China BANS the eating of dogs and cats with 'historic' new law in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. image: Animals Asia

China has banned all trade and consumption of wild animals after it was deemed the cause of the coronavirus pandemic with Officials stating that the law is the ‘universal civilisation requirement for a modern society.’

THE pioneering law was passed on March 31 and it will take effect on May 1 with one charity association branding the move a ‘historic decision’ which marked ‘a watershed moment’ in China’s animal rights record.

The street market in Wuhan City where it is thought the coronavirus Pandemic started.

The ban includes the consumption of pet dog and cat meat as well as exotic animals like snake, frog and turtle meat.

The annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival is one of the most controversial food festivals in China and sees thousands of dogs cruelly killed, skinned and cooked with blow-torches before being eaten by the locals.

Eating dog meat is now banned so hopefully sights like this will be a thing of the past.

The news comes after China banned all trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the country’s deadly virus epidemic.


 

 


 

 

 

 



