Calpe construction can continue in August





WITH some restrictions, building continued on Calpe sites during the first phase of Spain’s State of Alarm.

Even this has now been halted until after Easter at least, but the town hall’s Commerce councillor Paco Avargues announced that to compensate this, building sites will not be obliged to close this summer.

At present, local bylaws veto all construction throughout August to ensure that neither tourists nor holidaying residents are inconvenienced by the noise but this year, and this year only, the ban will be lifted.

“We want to be flexible over dates and working hours so that developers can start working again and make up for lost time,” Avargues said.







