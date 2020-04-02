British ”Huckster’ In US Court over Fake Covid-19 Cure





A BRTISH man is in custody in California after being accused of smuggling a bogus Covid-19 cure into the United States.

Frank Ludlow, aged 59, from West Sussex was charged in Los Angeles federal court with trying to sell misbranded drugs and could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

-- Advertisement --



“Hucksters who hawk treatments for this deadly disease put peoples’ lives at risk by peddling unapproved drugs,” US Attorney Nick Hanna said.

Prosecutors alleged that Ludlow, who is not a doctor, had been selling a concoction called ‘Trinity Remedy,’ that he touted as a ‘miracle cure’ for various ailments, to people in California and Utah via email.

‘This cure’ – later rebranded as ‘Trinity Mind, Body & Soul’ – allegedly contained vitamin C, an enzyme mix, potassium thiocyanate, and hydrogen peroxide, according to a statement from US attorney’s office.





‘Consumers were instructed to add 18 ounces of water, say a prayer, drink half of the solution, take a probiotic along with bee pollen, and then ingest the remainder of the solution.’