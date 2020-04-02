BREAKING NEWS: COVID-19 cases worldwide passes over ONE MILLION





The Coronavirus cases hits a grim landmark with over one million confirmed worldwide.

Almost a quarter of that number (236,000) are cases in the US, according to figures compiled by US university Johns Hopkins.

Italy and Spain make up nearly another quarter between them (225,000), with China, Germany and the UK also having a high number of cases.

COVID-19, the respiratory illness that is caused by the – Coronavirus originated in China late last year and, over the past four months, has spread to almost every country in the world.

Meanwhile, in the US, President Donald Trump warned Americans to expect a “painful two weeks” as coronavirus deaths in the US peak – before suggesting people wear scarves as face masks in the fight against the virus.





The White House has projected between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the US from the pandemic if social distancing guidelines are maintained.

There is no proven vaccine for COVID-19 but pharmaceutical companies in various countries have joined the race for a vaccine.





The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday evening that 74 countries had also volunteered to take part in trials to find a cure for the virus.