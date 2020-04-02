BREAKING NEWS: 73 NHS workers at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital test positive for coronavirus





73 out of 181 staff from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) had tested positive for COVID-19, Ex-WHO director Anthony Costello tweeted that he had received an email informing him of the outbreak.

And he added: “An informant tells me ‘social distancing in the hospital is a fiction.

‘Whatever the inadequacies of PPE for patient contact my concern is about the use of masks in non-clinical hospital areas. Many team members do handovers in a small office space without the use of masks’.”

It comes after fears NHS workers were not given the proper PPE gear to keep them safe as they treat coronavirus patients up and down the country.





Top doctors warned that medics treating coronavirus patients on the frontline will die if they don’t get proper personal protection equipment (PPE).



