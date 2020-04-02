BREAKING: Matt Hancock announces writing off £13.4bn debt for NHS trusts





Matt Hancock has announced in today’s daily briefing that he is writing off £13.4bn debt for NHS trusts. He said: “This landmark step will not only put the NHS in a stronger position to respond to the pandemic, but it will ensure our NHS has stronger foundations for the future too.”

IN the daily briefing he salutes everyone fighting the coronavirus, and has made £300m available for community pharmacies.

On PPE, Public Health England has issued upgraded guidance for health and care staff on the frontline.

The new guidance recommends the appropriate level of PPE to protect people in all circumstances. The standards are in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and have been “welcomed” by trade unions and representative bodies.

He also announced new swab testing will be available for NHS workers and the government are committed to 25,000 tests a day.





He is setting a goal of 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month.



