BREAKING: Little & Large’s Eddie Large Dies from Coronavirus Aged 78





Comedian Eddie Large, famously from Little and Large, has died from coronavirus at the age of 78.

His family revealed his passing today and say that he contracted the virus whilst in hospital.

The Scottish comedian, real name Edward Hugh McGinnis, was known for his partnership with Syd Little which spanned five decades after being formed in 1971.

His son Ryan McGinnis wrote on Facebook today: “It is with great sadness that mum and I need to announce that my dad, Edward Mcginnis, passed away in the early hours of this morning.





“He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.

“Dad had fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day.





“We will miss him terribly and we are so proud of everything he achieved in his career with Syd and know that he was much loved by the millions that watched them each week. RIP Dad. We love you and miss you from all the family.”