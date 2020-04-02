BREAKING: 569 More Coronavirus Deaths in UK Taking Total to 2,921





Another 569 coronavirus deaths have been declared in the UK, taking the total death toll to 2,921.

THE latest figures indicate the worst day so far for the UK, as the deadly disease continues to suffocate the nation.

A further 4,244 people were diagnosed with the infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 33,718. This was slightly lower than the 4,324 new diagnoses yesterday.

Worryingly, the Department of Health statistics mean the UK’s coronavirus death toll has almost quadrupled in six days from just 759 last Friday, March 27.



