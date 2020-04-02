Boris Johnson pleads with motorists to stay home to help fight coronavirus





Boris Johnson has pleaded with motorists to stay at home after a second consecutive day of higher than expected road traffic amid fears some drivers are not taking the coronavirus lockdown seriously enough.

The latest data for the amount of motor vehicles on the UK’s roads shows that numbers have been just under 40 per cent of pre-lockdown levels in the past two days.

That represents a significant spike on the previous day when numbers had sunk to a lockdown low of approximately 25 per cent.

Mr Johnson responded to the uptick in traffic figures today by pleading with motorists not to go out unless they absolutely must.

He tweeted: ‘Yesterday’s data showed more people were using transport than in previous days.





‘Please do not leave your house unless absolutely necessary. It really will save lives.’

The government has banned all non-essential travel during the lockdown but the Department for Transport’s statistics suggest some motorists are flaunting the rules.



