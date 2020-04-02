Boris Johnson gives update from self-isolation saying the UK will ‘ramp up’ testing to battle the illness





Boris Johnson has shared a video message from self-isolation to say the UK will “unlock the coronavirus puzzle” thanks to “ramped up testing.”

The Prime Minister filmed the update from Number 10, where he has spent the past five days in self-isolation after contracting Covid-19.

Addressing the public with a strong voice – as proof he remains well enough to continue leading the country – Mr Johnson said Wednesday had been a “sad, sad day” after the UK’s virus death toll jumped by 563.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and all their friends,” he said, acknowledging that it had been the country’s biggest daily surge in fatalities so far.

But, he continued: “Let us be in no doubt that if we can follow the programme that we are currently set upon – if we can comply with the measures that we’ve embarked on together – then I have absolutely no doubt that we will begin to push those numbers down.





“And we will turn the tide of coronavirus in the next few weeks and months.”

He went on to detail how the Government is “looking after our amazing NHS staff” – including by shipping 397 million pieces of personal protective equipment over the past two weeks.





However, he stressed, “ramped up testing” remains the key to “unlocking the coronavirus puzzle.”

“This is how we will defeat it in the end,” he said.

The PM then reiterated plans for a nationwide roll-out of two types of test: an antibody test – “so that you know whether you’ve had the disease in the past”; and another to check whether you currently have the virus or not.

“Of course, it’s crucial that people who to have the disease are able to be tested positive and to take the necessary steps to isolate at home in the way that I’m doing and that many many others are doing as well,” he added.

Mr Johnson ended his message on a note of optimism, saying: “Although I’m sequestered here in Number 10 Downing Street I am, thanks to the miracles of modern technology able to be in constant touch with my officials – with everybody in the various departments across the whole of Whitehall who is coordinating the response to coronavirus.

“And I’m absolutely confident that we will beat it, and we will beat it together, and we will do it by staying at home, protecting our NHS and saving lives.”