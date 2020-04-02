Birmingham Chinese community donates £14k of equipment to NHS coronavirus fight





Thousands of items of protective equipment have been handed to NHS staff in Birmingham after a fundraising campaign by the city’s Overseas Chinese Association.

Members of Birmingham’s Chinese community have donated £14,000 of personal protective equipment to NHS staff who are tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The donation follows a fundraising campaign by the Overseas Chinese Association (Birmingham).

Vital protective wear was sourced with the original aim of sending it to help the people of Wuhan, where the Covid-19 outbreak began.

But as coronavirus spread across the globe including the UK, it was decided to give the equipment to local healthcare professionals in Birmingham instead.





It includes 1,000 coveralls, 2,000 FFP2 face masks and almost 2,000 surgical masks.

As soon as the outbreak began in China, the Overseas Chinese Association started fundraising and hosted a special gala event attended by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and several other dignitaries, to fund the much-needed supplies and shipping.





With items sourced from all across the world and ready to ship overseas, they then took advice from the Chinese Embassy and decided that the remaining stock was needed in the UK as much as anywhere in the world.

James Wong, who is also chairman of Southside BID where the city’s Chinese Quarter is located, explained: “Myself, Tom Li and Wendy Choi from the Overseas Chinese Association started fundraising to show support for the people of Wuhan and to help them through a severe crisis.

“PPE was in such short supply in Asia so we sourced as much as we could from anywhere we could find it.

“The pandemic has grown and spread so quickly, that it soon became clear that we no longer needed to ship the goods to China and that the NHS here in Birmingham would benefit from our supplies.

“I approached Cllr Ian Ward and he introduced me to Dr Justin Varney, director of public health. We then delivered several pallets of PPE to the NHS Trust at Lancaster Circus, which included thousands of masks and coveralls.

“It’s important that everyone does what that they can to help the country get through this unique and challenging situation.”