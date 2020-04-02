ALL of Facebook’s service go down for users across the US and Europe





Tens of thousands of users across the globe are unable to access all of Facebook’s services, including Instagram and WhatsApp after a widespread outage.

According to Downdetector.com, Instagram appears to be experiencing the most widespread outages with users across the US and Europe as well as some in South America reporting being unable to load news feeds and stories.

As of 5pm on Wednesday, more than 22,000 reports flooded Downdetector.

Thousands of reports also centered on Facebook’s primary social media site and app and WhatsApp, which is a messaging service owned by the company.

Its suspected to be caused by a high number of usage across the globe as billions of people are under lockdown amid Coronavirus.



