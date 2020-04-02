66-Year-Old Woman Kills Herself After Murdering Her Husband in Spain’s Madrid





A 66-year-old woman committed suicide on Wednesday afternoon after presumably stabbing her 68-year-old husband to death in the flat they shared on Calle de Castellon de la Plana de Getafe in Madrid. After assaulting her husband, the alleged murderer threw herself off her apartment.

THE incident occurred at around 3.45pm. A police car had found the body of the woman in the street. From what the officers could deduce, the woman had thrown herself from one of the windows in her apartment. When the officers entered the flat, they found her husband with three stab wounds in the abdomen and chest. The man was transported to the hospital where he passed away as a result of his injuries.

The officers from the Group V of Homicides of the Madrid Judicial Police Brigade and the Scientific Police officers have hypothesised that the woman threw herself from the window after assaulting her husband.

It is still unknown whether there were any complaints about domestic violence or mistreatment between the couple, who were both of Spanish nationality.