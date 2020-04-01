Woman ‘wiped sanitary pad’ on hospital floor and shouted ‘there’s your coronavirus





A woman rubbed a sanitary towel across a hospital door and shouted ‘There’s your coronavirus’ after exposing herself to an NHS worker in a blind rage, a court heard.

Cornelia Azariah, 31, allegedly yanked her trousers down and spat when she was told she could not be seen by A&E at Royal Brompton Hospital, Chelsea, London on March 30. The court heard how she shouted ‘Get a look at my p***y’ as security guard Mouhammed Nourine tried to get her off the premises.

She returned moments later with a used sanitary pad and rubbed it across a door in front of horrified staff and patients screaming ‘There’s your coronavirus for you guys’, Westminster Magistrates Court was told. In a tirade of abuse from the back of a police van, the defendant allegedly called PC Aleisha Dixon a ‘white n***a c**t’ and said: ‘I will spit on you, I will smash your head in.’

Azariah, of no fixed address, appeared in the dock wearing a grey headscarf and prison tracksuit without legal representation. She refused to enter pleas for two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, exposure, racially aggravated harassment and criminal damage.

District Judge Michael Snow remanded Azariah in custody to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on April 29.







