Woman in Newcastle Arrested and Fined £650 for Flouting





A woman was arrested at Newcastle Central station and fined £650 after she was found ‘loitering between platforms.’

Marie Dinou, 41, from York, was arrested by a British Transport Police (BTP) officer after she was caught breaking the governments coronavirus lockdown measures.

Dinou, who refused to explain to police why she was travelling, was charged with failing to comply with requirements imposed under the Coronavirus Act 2020.

On Monday, the 41-year-old appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and was fined £650 for failing to comply with the requirements imposed by the Government. She was also given an £85 fine for ticket fraud and ordered to pay £80 costs.

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “While a ticket offence had also been committed in this case, enforcement of any sort under the new regulations really is a last resort, especially arrest.





“In this case, officers tried their upmost best to engage with Dinou. I can assure you we would much rather not have to take such action.

“We strongly urge the public to do the right thing and help us save lives by staying at home and slowing the spread of the virus.”



