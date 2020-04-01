Woman in Costa del Sol’s Marbella Dies After Car Topples Off the Road





Emergency services have confirmed that a woman driving in the Marbella municipality passed away on Tuesday, March 31, as her vehicle went off the road.

This event took place shortly after 9:00am at the 180 kilometre point on the AP-7 heading towards Malaga. The vehicle is believed to have toppled off of the motorway as a result of the heavy rains in that area at the time.

The traffic division of the Guardia Civil, emergency health services, Marbella Local Police, and the Fire and Highway Maintenance service were all dispatched to the scene, however, all they could do was verify the death of the singular passenger