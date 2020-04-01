Whistleblowing Wuhan doctor that slammed Chinese Hospital Chiefs cover up of the coronavirus mysteriously disappears





CHINESE doctor Ai Fen, head of Wuhan Hospital A&E who condemned her bosses for trying to shut her up over the coronavirus epidemic in the city has not been seen for two weeks.

Ai Fen had told a group of eight Wuhan doctors about the emergence of the virus at the end of last year, they themselves were also reprimanded.

One of the group, Li Wenliang, subsequently died of the disease after becoming infected through a patient, leading to widespread anger in China.

A now-deleted tweet read:

“Just two weeks ago the head of Emergency at Wuhan Central hospital went public, saying authorities had stopped her and her colleagues from warning the world.





“She has now disappeared, her whereabouts unknown.”

Soon after the programme was shown, Ai’s account on Chinese social media platform Weibo sent out a single, cryptic post with a photo taken from Wuhan’s Jianghan Road.

‘A river. A bridge. A road. A clock chimes,’ the post read.





