We’ll be eating cherries in May





CHERRY blossom is out early this year in Alfarnate.

Heedless of all that is going on around us, nature goes its own sweet way, producing billows of blossom that this year have arrived earlier than usual in Axarquia.

The trees are flowering almost three weeks early owing to a warmer winter than usual and despite the recent rains, these have not been heavy enough to affect the trees during the vital period when the fruit begins to set.

Alfarnate, more than 900 metres above sea level, turned to large-scale cherry-production in the 1950s and now produces an average of 60,000 kilos of cherries each year.

Picking usually begins at the beginning of June and continues into August but with the trees already in bloom, this is due to begin much earlier.





“This year there will be cherries for San Isidro on May 15,” a local grower promised.



