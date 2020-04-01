WATCH: Musicians in Spain’s Balearics band together to create stirring online musical magic to lift islanders’ spirits





MORE than 40 of the musicians and singers from all over the Balearics have banded together in the virtual world to create a piece of online musical magic to lift islanders’ spirits.

-- Advertisement --



A montage of the videos each artist recorded at home of ‘Quatre Illes’ (Four Islands), adds up to a stirring version of the piece.

Mallorcan musician Joan Valent introduces the music and sends out a message of hope to the Balearics in the midst of the health crisis and of gratitude to all those on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

The lyrics to Quatre Illes were originally penned for the Balearic government when Francesc Antich was president to be played as institutional anthem for public events.



