WATCH: Kindhearted firefighters’ birthday surprise for young leukemia survivor in Spain’s Costa Almeria





KINDHEARTED firefighters have given a young leukemia survivor in Almeria city a birthday surprise he’s unlikely to forget.

The team quite literally rose to the occasion, going up on the fire engine ladder to the window of the family’s fourth floor apartment to personally deliver Miguel a toy fire truck to celebrate turning four.

Un niño q está superando una situación difícil en confinamiento. Bomberos del turno 4 le regalan un camión de bomberos de juguete. GRANDES

It was a lovely gesture to soften the blow that the big party the little lad’s parents had been planning for their son could not go ahead because of the state of alarm restrictions.





Almeria Mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco explained on social media that Miguel’s mum and dad had wanted to make a big deal out of the little boy’s special day this year because he spent his third birthday in hospital fighting leukemia.

Sadly coronavirus got in the way, so mum and dad got in touch with the Almeria firefighters to see if they could arrange a birthday congratulations for the young fire service fan.

As the Mayor put it, “No sooner said than done!”

They have, Fernandez-Pacheco said, “given Miguel something more than a gift: they have shown him that sometimes dreams do come true.

“And that right now is a gift for us all.”