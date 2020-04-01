US Amazon investigated after firing worker who went on strike over COVID-19





The worker claims he was fired in retaliation for his activism, but Amazon says he violated the company’s quarantine policies.



New York City is investigating online retail giant Amazon after it fired a warehouse worker on the same day he participated in a strike protesting against the company’s coronavirus response.

-- Advertisement --



Chris Smalls, who worked at an Amazon facility in New York, was fired after striking over the company’s health and safety policies after a colleague tested positive for COVID-19

New York’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, has called on the city’s human rights commissioner to investigate the case.

Mr Smalls alleges that Amazon fired him in retaliation for his part in organising the demonstration about the company’s policies to protect workers from being exposed to the virus.





Amazon has denied Mr Smalls’s allegations, and instead the company accused him of breaching guidelines on social distancing after he came into close contact with the infected colleague.

It comes as Donald Trump said coronavirus deaths in the US are expected to peak in two weeks – as his top scientific adviser warned the outbreak could kill up to 200,000 Americans.



