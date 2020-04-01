UK calls up 3,000 army, navy and air force reservists to join coronavirus effort





Army, Navy and Air Force reservists have been called up to help in the effort against the coronavirus, providing medical and logistical support to the NHS as well as engineering and accounting skills.

A team of 3,000 Army, Navy and Air Force reservists are to join the the Coronavirus response.

The Ministry of Defence has decided to mobilise the troops to bolster the public effort against the viral disease.

The Reserve Forces will be used to help deliver a range of activities, such as providing additional medical and logistical support for the NHS.

They will also act as liaison officers and deploy specialist skills such as engineering and accounting.





Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said: “Our Reservists are a truly remarkable group of people, each with their own skills and experience from their civilian careers beyond the armed forces.

“At times like these, to be able to draw on that pool of talent and expertise is invaluable.





“I know that our Reservists will answer the nation’s call with real enthusiasm and will play a key part in our response to Covid-19.”

Only Reservists with specialist skills that meet specific requests for help from other government departments will be called out.

No one already working for the NHS or delivering front line services will be mobilised to make sure these key workers can continue their efforts.

It does not signal the first intervention the military has made in the effort against the virus.

Army Puma helicopters based at Kinloss Barracks have supported a Scottish ambulance service trial of the “Epishuttle” medical isolation and transportation system.