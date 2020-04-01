Trump warns America to prepare for a ‘very very painful 2 weeks ahead’ as US experts provide grim predictions





The US President Donald Trump has just warned Americans to prepare for a “very very painful two weeks ahead” as the country’s top scientists paint a grim scenario of the potential impact of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis on the US.

The country’s top medical experts have now estimated that the deadly virus could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans, despite the recently introduced social distancing measures and restrictions on movement. The experts added that the number of deaths could actually be much higher than that, if Americans “do not follow the strict guidelines to keep the virus from spreading”. They also urged people to “take the restrictions seriously”.

On Tuesday afternoon (US time), approximately 173,741 people across all US states are reported to have tested positive for the virus, and more than 3,433 patients with Covid-19 have died so far.

The US is also currently reviewing guidance on making people wear face masks in public compulsory, as new data now suggests that many people with no symptoms of the virus are actually infecting others. However, many experts believe this is an unrealistic ask, given the dire lack of masks, not just in the US, but worldwide.



