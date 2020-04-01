Trump accepts Putin’s offer of medical supplies to help US combat Covid-19





US President Donald Trump is reported to have accepted Russia’s help of providing medical equipment to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus (covid-19) across the US.

According to Russia’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to send the US medical supplies during a phone call with Trump on Monday.

A Russian plane with medical equipment “would be sent by the end of the day”, added Peskov. However, the generous Russian gesture to aide the worsening Covid-19 crisis in the US with desperately-needed medical supplies has received mixed reviews on Twitter, with many Americans describing the gesture as “nuts”.