



The Costa del Sol’s two Age Concern groups stress they are still here to help elderly ex-pats in Spain

ON the Costa del Sol there are two very busy charities under the name Age Concern that operate in different areas of the region. This week Euro Weekly News spoke to representatives from these areas to find out how they have managed to continue within the current restrictions posed by the government.

Steve Marshall, Secretary for Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmadena was keen to point out that although the group cannot meet physically they are making the most of what they can do during the current isolation period. The team have been keeping busy in helping the elderly in their area by continuing to take clients to and from important doctor and hospital appointments. They have also come up with the new idea which they hope will begin this week, of a “buddy call” system that many of their volunteers have signed up for. It gives the elderly someone to talk to in a time where they might be lonely as they are unable to get to the social group which was a real lifeline for those home alone.

The Age Concern charity shop is closed at the moment but should anybody have anything to donate, Steve asks if they can please hold on to it until they have reopened. Also, should anybody wish to donate to the charity or volunteer to help they can contact Age Concern FMYB on 652537615 where their hotline is open 24/7.

Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro suffered a setback when the more stringent lockdown was enforced as this meant the restaurants who provide their meals and their volunteers were put into lockdown. They in effect could no longer take food to the people to which they normally cater. After many calls to local government officials, the team were given the go-ahead to continue deliveries.

An energetic member of the Age Concern committee, Rachel Garrod, has started a YouTube channel named “Lockdown Strengthening and Stretching” performing exercises that people may wish to do to break the monotony of isolation.





The Age Concern Committee would like to thank the many volunteers providing food donations, specifically Andy Clark of “Society Magazine” and the restaurants that he works with.





The helpline number for Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro is: 689355198