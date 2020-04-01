Teenager believes that her missing boyfriend, 16, could be walking 280 miles to see her during Coronavirus lockdown





A TEENAGE girl believes her missing boyfriend could be walking hundreds of miles to see her amid the Covid-19 lockdown, as his desperate mother launches a nationwide appeal to help find him.

Meg Rhodes, 16, has pleaded for her partner Owen Harding, also 16, to ‘come home’ after he went missing last Thursday (March 26).

The couple have been in a long distance relationship for two years as Ms Rhodes, from Pocklington, near York, East Yorkshire, lives 280 miles away from Mr Harding who is from Saltdean, East Sussex.

She said because of travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, he hasn’t been able to take the train to see her and he may have attempted to walk the distance instead.

He was last seen leaving his home between 6pm and 7pm last Thursday and his mother, Stella Harding, has now launched a plea for information.





“We’re all desperately worried about him and the situation is an emergency as it is now six days since he went missing,” she said.

“When Owen left, he was upset that he wasn’t going to be able to get a train to visit his girlfriend, Meg, in East Yorkshire due to the lockdown.





“Because search activity and resources are limited right now, I’m begging the UK public to look out for him whilst out on their daily walks.

“But please make sure that, in doing so, you adhere to social distancing and government guidance and do not put yourself or anyone else at risk.”

The hunt for Owen has been publicly backed by the likes of Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha, whose daughter is a close friend of the teenager, and TV and radio presenter Zoe Ball.

Owen is described as white, 6ft tall, of athletic build, and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a black or dark hooded top, grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

If you have information about Owen’s whereabouts, report it to Sussex Police immediately either online or call 101, quoting Operation Chartwell.