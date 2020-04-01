Supermarkets in parts of Spain’s Costa Blanca will open on Good Friday and Easter Monday





Supermarkets in parts of the Costa Blanca will open on Good Friday and Easter Monday to avoid crowds during the coronavirus crisis.

The Generalitat has temporarily suspended a ban on opening on Sundays and public holidays in areas “of great tourist influx” to cater for the needs of the public during the pandemic.

This will affect stores in Alicante, Finestrat, Torrevieja, Alfaz del Pi, Benissa, Orihuela Costa and Pilar de la Horadada Costa.

It has been found that people tend to shop before and after a holiday, resulting in more customers and as such ensuring that all social distance security measures are complied with would be far more difficult.

The Consell will today publish detailed information of which areas in the Diari Oficial de la Generalitat (DOGV) can open on Sundays and holidays while the State of Alarm remains.

The Ministry of Economy says it has already liaised with unions and associations representing the sector, stating “the measures are being taken because there are no tourists, which is the premise that justifies the liberalisation of hours, and because the requirement of social distancing recommends reducing opening hours”.



