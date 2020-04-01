Spanish officers asked to not take part in the nightly balcony celebrations with residents during Coronavirus lock down





Spanish officers asked to not take part in the nightly balcony celebrations with residents during Coronavirus lockdown

SPAIN’S main police union Jupol has denounced the requests of the Ministerio del Interior to prevent policemen and civil guards from joining in the tributes to the health workers for their fight against the coronavirus.

The union has received a multitude of complaints from Policia and Guardia Civil officers who are upset with the prohibition “in a veiled manner and on verbal orders ” of joining the acts of support.

The Jupol general secretary, José María García, assured that this attitude only shows “the lack of decency of the high-ranking police and Ministerio del Interior officials, who are more concerned about not letting the police officers share a minute of their time to join to a popular show of support for those who are really fighting the Coronavirus, that of providing the necessary means of protection to officers to avoid contagion by the virus.”

For his part, the General Secretary of Jucil, Ernesto Vilariño, added that “the Ministry and the two general directorates have also demonstrated their cowardice by giving these orders in a veiled manner, without leaving it in writing and in many cases using threats against the officers.”

From these police organizations, the Ministry and the general directorates of the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil have been reminded that, in many cases, “it is the residents themselves who ask that the officers join them in these acts and in other actions, especially those related to trying to make confinement more bearable for the little ones.”

Actions, often improvised, that are having a great reception, which thanks to these gestures “sees the Policia Nacional and the Guardia Civil as close, friendly and concerned institutions for the common good and well-being of all residents.”