Spanish businessman proposes highest award for Gibraltar and its Chief Minister





A REPORT has appeared in the Rock’s oldest newspaper, The Gibraltar Chronicle, that Lorenzo Pérez Periáñez, who is the chair of the small business association Apymell in La Linea de la Concepcion told the paper that he would like to see an award for Gibraltar and the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

He will be petitioning, in his own right, the local council to award La Linea’s most precious recognition the Medalla de Oro de La Linea because of the care that has been taken to help Spanish cross border workers during the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis.

At this stage, this is purely personal proposal as Sr. Periáñez believes that the Chief Minister has kept all of his promises and has made sure that these Spanish workers are protected as much as is possible.

Once the state of alarm is withdrawn, it is the intention of the Spanish businessman to discuss this matter with fellow members of his association and all of those serving on the La Linea Council.



