Spain´s La Liga Football Could Return in July, Claims TV Boss





FOOTBALL might return to Spain behind closed doors this July, according to the owner of GOL TV, who have a contract to screen some live La Liga matches, as well as highlights.

Jaume Rouers, head of the Mediapro company, said that a closed doors option is viable in July, but the season would be scrapped if any player tested positive for Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



“I expect football to return in July, certainly without supporters, but first of all there would have to be a pre-season campaign,” said Roures in an interview with the Cope radio station.

Players from Valencia, Espanyol and Alaves have tested positive for the virus and Roures emphasised that every possible measure would have to be taken to make sure that there would not be another infection.

“If that happens, the party is over,” added Roures.





With 11 matches still to be played, champions Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points at the top of the La Liga Primera division.

La Liga has estimated a 700 million euro loss as highly likely if they don´t conclude the season.





There are serious concerns that some broadcasters may refuse to pay for matches that haven´t been staged, as is the case in some other countries.

“I don’t think it’s too difficult to play 11 matches in two months. Not playing would leave a hole of 700 million euros which would take a lot to fix,” added Roures.

“We would be suffering for a long time as a result, so that’s why we have to try to finish the season.”