Spain´s Gender Violence Hotline is Getting Big Rise in Callers during Covid-19 Lockdown

CALL numbers to Spain´s gender violence hotline have gone up significantly over the first fortnight of the State of Alarm.
The government´s Equality Ministry has said that the telephone number has received a rise of over 12 per cent in calls compared to the same period last year.
The increase has occurred at the same time as people were ordered to stay at home to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.
A website linked to the hotline has seen an extraordinary rise of 270 per cent during the lockdown period.
Worried about a rise in violence against women as people are stuck at home and can only go out to buy essential items, the government has started a new campaign encouraging women to call the helpline.
“We’re here for you,” is the tag-line used on posters along with a listing of the special helpline phone number, 016.
Domestic violence units have remained open across Spain during the State of Alarm period.