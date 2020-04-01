Spain´s Gender Violence Hotline is Getting Big Rise in Callers during Covid-19 Lockdown





CALL numbers to Spain´s gender violence hotline have gone up significantly over the first fortnight of the State of Alarm.

The government´s Equality Ministry has said that the telephone number has received a rise of over 12 per cent in calls compared to the same period last year.

-- Advertisement --



The increase has occurred at the same time as people were ordered to stay at home to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

A website linked to the hotline has seen an extraordinary rise of 270 per cent during the lockdown period.

Worried about a rise in violence against women as people are stuck at home and can only go out to buy essential items, the government has started a new campaign encouraging women to call the helpline.





“We’re here for you,” is the tag-line used on posters along with a listing of the special helpline phone number, 016.

Domestic violence units have remained open across Spain during the State of Alarm period.



