Spain to lift lockdown restrictions ‘gradually’ when State of Alarm ends, confirms Government





Spain’s Government has confirmed that when the State of Alarm ends, it will lift restrictions on movement gradually, much in the same way as China, from 12th April. That is, of course, if the State of Alarm isn’t extended any further.

The easing of the restrictions will also depend on the state of the country’s health care, which will determine on how and where the restrictions will be lifted, according to Government sources. It will also depend on the coronavirus (Covid-19) statistics, and the extent of the spread of the disease.

Yesterday, the Government also approved another package of measures to protect individuals from the potential repercussions resulting from the additional restrictions introduced on Monday, this week. These measures are designed to “protect the people most hit by the crisis including seasonal workers, self-employed and those families unable to pay the rent as a result of lost jobs”, it said.

Once the country has reached the “peak” in terms of the number of people infected by the disease, the Government said it will re-evaluate the state of the healthcare, as well as the economy, to see what other stimulus measures might be needed by both businesses and individuals to survive the crisis.



