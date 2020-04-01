Spain registers record number of Covid-19 fatalities today, with 800+ deaths a day for last 5 days





SPAIN has registered a record 864 Covid-19 fatalities today – the highest figure since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health.

In fact, the country has mourned the loss of 800-plus deaths each day for the last five days. Yesterday (Tuesday) saw the number of daily deaths in Spain reach a new high of 849. The number of coronavirus fatalities since the crisis began now exceeds 9,053, compared to 8,189 yesterday. The total number of people diagnosed with the disease has also soared to 102,136 from 94,417 in the last 24 hours alone.

According to María José Sierra from the Health Ministry’s Coordination Centre for Health Alerts, Spain “is still in the stabilisation phase of the pandemic.” She said the numbers suggest the situation is stabilising, both in terms of victims and infections. The day on day increase in deaths in percentage terms related to total cases is now at 10.5 per cent and has been falling since March 25 (when it was around 27 per cent).

For now Sierra said the main objective is to reduce the pressure on intensive care units. There are around 5,872 patients in ICU now, compared to 5,607 yesterday, and it’s vital to bring those numbers down to avoid the country’s ICUs from collapsing.



