Six people arrested after man,44, and woman, 56, are stabbed to death





Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man and woman were stabbed to death inside a home in south London.

Police and paramedics were called to Dorset Road in Stockwell at around 4pm today after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.

A man, 44, and a woman, 56, were found at an address with ‘multiple stab injuries’ and later died at the scene.

Six people were arrested on suspicion of murder and tonight remain in custody.

The ‘extremely shocking incident’ comes on the ninth day of Britain’s unprecedented lockdown to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.





Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘I understand that this is an extremely shocking incident for the residents of this area and the wider community.

‘The investigation is at a very early stage but my team and I are working hard to establish the full circumstances that led up to this tragic incident.





‘If anybody has any information that could help our investigation please do get in contact.’