Sir Elton John confirms he will play a charity concert in Fuengirola Costa del Sol after lockdown backed by Take That





As of this morning April 1st, Sir Elton John has confirmed exclusively to the Euro Weekly News that he will play a charity concert to 300 people at the Salon theatre in Spain’s Fuengirola for one night only.

The small concert will be called ” Take that lockdown” and will be supported by the band take that including Robbie Williams.

-- Advertisement --



Compare for the evening will be Eltons husband David Furnish.

The management of Elton John say ” We are going to do a small one off for the expats on the Costa del Sol to celebrate the end of lockdown in a small theatre in the heart of Fuengirola, tickets will only be 10 euro’s and we shall broadcast the performance on loud speakers around the town and looking to have this extended across the coast, we are making the arrangements now with all town halls so we can adopt all the PA systems along all the sea fronts to broadcast the concert so hopefully everyone can celebrate together”

” Tickets for the small venue will go on sale soon and will be limited to one person only per household with NO group bookings, dress code will be that everyone has to wear gold sprayed shoes, Elton loves small venues and often plays the red room at Caesers Palace in Las Vegas where its as if Elton and his piano are in your front room”





” We contacted our good friend Robbie Williams and he came up with the idea of “Take that Lockdown” and before we knew it he had gathered all the boys together”

” We are still in preparations at the moment with town halls but we want a long show and are hoping we can broadcast across the coast from 6pm to 3am and be using some of the local artists to fill slots as well, we have been in touch with Ricky Lavazza who has confirmed he will take part”





” If you are a local entertainer of good quality and would wish to join Elton, Robbie and the take that boys & Ricky Lavazza to email Georgestephens@euroweeklynews.com by 12pm today to book a slot.