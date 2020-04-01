Samantha Markle brands Meghan and Harry ‘selfish’ and ‘disgusting’





Meghan Markle’s half-sister has branded her and Prince Harry ‘selfish’ and ‘cruel’ and ‘disgusting’ in a tirade against the royal couple.

Samantha Markle, 55, ranted against the idea of the couple moving to California and stepping down as senior members of the royal family amid the coronavirus crisis.

-- Advertisement --



‘They can throw stones all they want but they are the biggest hypocrites out there now,’ she said.

‘It’s a devastating pandemic, the idea of abandoning both families without so much of a phone call is just shocking.

‘And now to abandon the British people and Royal family at such a critical time it is almost, it takes me back to the Colosseum in Roman times, it just seems so horribly cruel.’





Her comments came after Harry and Meghan agreed to pay for the cost of their security in the US personally – which could cost them £4million a year.

A spokesman for the couple confirmed they had decided to fund the cost of their protection out of their own pockets after stepping down as senior working royals.



