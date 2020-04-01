Robbers take advantage of lockdown to break into Magalluf bar in Spain’s Mallorca





ROBBERS who took advantage of the State of Alarm lockdown to break into a bar in Punta Ballena in Magalluf are under arrest.

Guardia Civil detained a trio they suspect made the most of the deserted streets to go unnoticed and force their way into the premises, which is obviously closed due to the State of Alarm restrictions, earlier this week. They took €250 in cash from the till, a lap top and several bottles of alcohol.

However the break-in was recorded on the bar’s security camera, allowing investigators to identify the three suspected thieves. All the detainees are locals.

The Guardia also recovered a good part of the stolen items and returned them to their owner.



