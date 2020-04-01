Police in Estepona, Malaga, Prevent 70-Year-Old Man in a Wheelchair from Setting Fire to Himself





THANKS to the intervention from police officers, the man only suffered minor burns to both his arms and legs.

Police officers have prevented a 70-year-old man in a wheelchair from setting himself on fire in a street in Estepona, Malaga.

The incident occurred this Monday on a road near Estepona’s athletic stadium, as a camouflaged police patrol car was crossing Avenida Juan Carlos I and observed a cloud of black smoke.

The officers went towards the smoke and found an elderly man, next to a burning wheelchair who had been affected by the fire.

The police helped the man and brought him to safety, smothering the flames which enveloped him and his clothes, they then asked 091 to notify firefighters and health services.





Once the affected individual was out of danger, the officers found a bottle of fuel next to the wheelchair, the victim told the police officers that he wanted to kill himself.

Thanks to the intervention of these police officers, the man only suffered minor burns to both his arms and his left leg, he was taken to a hospital to have his injuries and emotional state evaluated.



