Petrol Stations in Britain may be forced to close due to the Coronavirus Crisis





Motorists in the UK are being warned that many rural petrol stations are at risk of closure as demand for fuel has significantly decreased as people in the UK stay at home. Drivers are now being warned to check whether their petrol station is open before going to fill up.

THE Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) says that petrol consumption is down 75 per cent and diesel by 71 per cent, with stations in rural areas being hit particularly hard. It could lead to such stations closing ‘as sales of fuel dry up and their businesses become unviable.’

Price crash in the UK

The average price of a litre of petrol fell by 8p to £1.12 in the seven days to Monday, while diesel prices dropped 4p to £1.19, some retailers are now pricing their petrol at less than £1 per litre.

The organisation is working to keep ‘a strategic network of petrol stations open across the country’ but encourages motorists to check if their local station is open before going to fill up.







