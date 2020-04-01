Number of new coronavirus infections drops in Spain’s Costa Almeria





THE number of new reported coronavirus infections in Almeria today is less than half yesterday’s increase.

April has begun with 262 positive tests for Covid-19 in the province, according to the latest communication from the Junta de Andalucia.

This is 11 more than yesterday, but compares with 28 new cases between Sunday and Monday.

There are currently 124 coronavirus patients in Almeria’s hospitals. Eighteen are in intensive care.

The most positive news of the day is that 14 people have now made a full recovery, up from six.





The saddest news is that another person infected with Covid-19 has died.

The province’s coronavirus fatality total stands at 17.



