More than 16,000 firms in Costa Blanca’s Alicante have temporary laid off 80,000 plus staff due to COVID19





MORE than 80,000 workers in Alicante province have been temporarily laid off due to State of Alarm measures to combat coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours alone, 1,856 new ERTE (Temporary Employment Regulation) files have been submitted by companies, according to the Ministry of Economy, which claims the figure is not slowing down.

According to the data provided the latest 1,856 files affects a total of 8,775 workers. Yesterday, the minister received new files relating to 9,420 employees.

The figures show that since March 12, 80,086 people in the Alicante province have been temporary laid off or have had a reduction in working hours, from a total of 16,392 companies.

In the Valencian Community as a whole, the number of cases has already reached 41,298, according to the same sources, with a total of 234,285 workers affected.



