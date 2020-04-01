Mindless Vandals hit Blue Lighting at Moorish Castle Gibraltar





AS a gesture of solidarity with the Gibraltar Health Workers, the medieval Moorish Castle had blue lights shone on its façade on a nightly basis.

When officials of the Gibraltar Electricity Authority noticed the Moorish Castle was only partially lit on the evening of Tuesday March 31, they went to investigate the reason behind the problem.

To their surprise they noticed that a door which leads to Moorish Castle Old Prison from the area known as ‘the Jungle’ was open despite having previously been secured by Gib Elec.

They also discovered that one of the power boxes was opened and the protection feeding part of the lights was found switched to OFF.

In addition, the door of the power box was left open which allowed the rain to wet all the cables and some of the lights were also moved out of alignment, requiring realignment.





The Gib Elec team has managed to dry the parts using heat blowers and have restored the lighting as it was, to enable the tribute to the frontline Health Authority personnel to continue.

Having concluded that this was an act of vandalism, Gib Elec will be informing the police accordingly to enable them to investigate.





The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “This is not the first time that the old prison has been broken into. I honestly don’t understand why people do such things at a time like this.

“At this time in our history we have to work together not create more work for each other.”