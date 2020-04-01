Mijas Foreigners Department cater for foreign residents with hotline for Coronavirus worries
MIJAS Foreigners Department is offering a helpline attended to in different languages, to inform the foreign community in Mijas about the COVID-19 and State of Alarm situation in general. Calls will be answered in English, German, Danish, Swedish and Norwegian Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Any non-Spanish speaking residents in Mijas can contact the number 660 300 086 to receive all the general information about the COVID-19 and State of Alarm situation in different languages.
In addition to this specific helpline number, the department continues to offer general attention on its usual telephone number (952 589 010) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as via the email frd@mijas.es.