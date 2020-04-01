



Marbella angels and an EWN Viking go above and beyond the call of duty for those in need on the Costa del Sol

KARA Jaye Caradas is a well-known face on the Costa del Sol when it comes to acts of kindness. The owner of The Boardwalk in Marbella has banded together with friends Nicola McGeorge and Andy Clark from Society Magazine to cater to those in need during this isolation period. For the last two weeks, the group have been cooking and delivering meals to vulnerable people who cannot leave the house for necessities like food, families who can no longer afford to provide for their children and the hard-working medical heroes who are on the frontline helping to conquer this pandemic.

Through social media, word of mouth and advertising they have managed to receive help from other restaurants such as La Sala, The Playwright and The Harbour who are providing food for deliveries.

-- Advertisement --



What the team have found amazing is just how positive and happy everyone is when they drop off the food even though their situations are challenging. Kara asks that “If you are in need, please don’t feel afraid to ask for help. There is no shame in it and people should not feel embarrassed. If we make a stand together we will get through this.”

On Tuesday, while Kara was on her rounds to supplying the vulnerable around Marbella with essential supplies she just happened to spot some policemen going beyond their duty of care for the public and also donating bags of food and supplies to the homeless.

“I just dropped a load of food for these guys, and as I was about to leave, the old bill turned up with food for them as well,” she told Euro Weekly News.





“As you can see, this is a homeless community of old broken down caravans and cars. What really lovely fellas,” she added.





If any readers would like to donate food, their time or may know of anybody that really needs help Kara has offered her own phone number which is 602 531 928.

The group cannot accept donations of money but have found that LIDL supply food vouchers which they can give to families in need or medics who may be able to leave the house.

In conjunction with this amazing initiative, Benjamin George AKA ‘The Viking of EWN’ is prepared to have his head shaved by @blackaviar_thebarber in the hope of raising €1,000 to help towards the fantastic work carried out by these selfless volunteers. The Viking’s hair will then be donated to a local charity who collect hair for cancer patients.

When asked if he had any reservations about losing his luscious locks Benjamin said: “I am worried that I am like Samson and might lose all my strength. However, I am willing to do anything for such a great cause.”

If any reader should wish to make a donation they can do so at the following Go Fund Me link: www.gofundme.com

“Help Our Communities’ Children”