Luxury London hotel, Claridge’s to offer five-star B&B for front-line workers of the NHS





The five-star Mayfair hotel is set to become a much needed bolt-hole for the heroes working around the clock, on the front-line in the fight against Covid-19.

It has been announced, that forty doctors, nurses and other front-line workers, will call the luxurious hotel home, from Friday. The hotel’s generosity, comes at a time when world kindness has never been needed more.

Accommodation, which usually starts from around £650 per night, will be offered to those who are unable to return to their own homes, due to intense work levels, or the fact they live with an elderly relative. The hotel will also arrange both breakfast and dinner. Meanwhile, kitchen staff from the group’s other hotels, the Connaught and the Berkeley, are making meals for NHS staff, delivered by the Helpforce charity.

-- Advertisement --



Often referred to as “the annex to Buckingham Palace” the hotel is co-owned by Irish businessman Paddy McKillen, of the Maybourne Group, which runs Claridge’s. In a statement he said: “Just as it has in the past world wars, Claridge’s has a duty to step up and support the people of London. Teams from all our hotels have volunteered to help and support the dedicated NHS workers at this critical time. We are forever in their debt.”

The hotel which closed last week, as part of the general lock-down, will welcome staff back to work from today, in order to look after the very special guests from St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.



